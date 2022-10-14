Connect with us

Film

‘The Little Mermaid’: teaser art revealed for the live action Disney movie

Halle Bailey is front-and-centre on the new art.

Published

The Little Mermaid
Credit: Disney

Disney has unveiled the teaser art for their live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will open in cinemas on 26th May 2023. It stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel alongside Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. 

‘The Little Mermaid’ is written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (‘Life of Pi,’), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (‘Tony Bennett: An American Classic’), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

See the teaser poster for the film below:

The Little Mermaid
Credit: Disney

