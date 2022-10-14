Breakout Top 10 star Bailey Zimmerman releases his debut ‘Leave the Light On’ EP

‘Leave The Light On’, the debut EP from skyrocketing breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman, is available everywhere today. The project’s lead single ‘Fall In Love’ is also now within the Top 10 at US country radio, making it the fastest debut song to reach the Top 10 in five years. Propelled by nearly 300 million streams to date worldwide, it is the 9th most-streamed country song of the year and currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and Top 30 on their all-genre Hot 100 chart.

The track listing also features standouts like ‘Rock And A Hard Place’ and ‘Where It Ends’ which both reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart as well. The album also includes his most recent release ‘Never Leave’.

Set to make his debut on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage November 4th, Zimmerman continues to “forge new territory for a modern country crossover” (Billboard). He has earned a constantly rising total of more than 700 million global streams to date and currently ranks Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Songwriters chart and Top 30 on their all-genre Artist 100 Chart.

Before his whirlwind rise since releasing his very first song in 2021, the twenty-two-year-old was born and raised in the small town of Louisville, IL. He grew up listening to hour after hour of country radio on long hauls across state lines with his father, who owned a trucking business, while back at home his mom instilled in him a life-long appreciation for the power chords and edgy vocals of 80’s hair rock. But it was time spent at the family’s car dealership where he learned the art of telling stories, listening to Grandpa Zimmerman and his oldest friends, who would sit and tell stories capture people’s attention with their words.