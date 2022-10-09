Connect with us

Calum Scott

Music

Calum Scott wows at the London Palladium during his ‘Bridges’ World Tour

The singer brought the house down in London last week.

Published

Calum Scott brought his ‘Bridges’ World Tour to London’s iconic Palladium on Thursday night.

Performing to a packed crowd, Scott showcased his impeccable vocals as he performed songs from his latest album ‘Bridges‘ live along with fan favourites from his career so far.

Following the show, Scott released a ‘Tour Diary’ video, showing him getting ready for the show and performing. There’s also footage of him meeting S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, who was in the audience.

Take a look at pictures from the show in our gallery below:

Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records

The set list for the night was:

  1. Rise
  2. I’ll Be There
  3. Cross Your Mind
  4. Need To Know
  5. Last Tears
  6. Biblical
  7. Flaws
  8. The Way You Loved Me
  9. Boys In The Street
  10. Bridges
  11. This Love
  12. Where Are You Now
  13. Run With Me
  14. If You Ever Changed Your Mind
  15. You Are The Reason
  16. Heaven
  17. Dancing On My Own

With the UK leg of the tour now over following Scott’s performance in Hull last night, the singer is heading off to Japan for a show in Tokyo on 18th October. The 2022 leg of the tour will end on 26th November in Johannesburg.

Calum Scott continues his ‘Bridges’ world tour. Tickets are on sale now at calumscott.com.

