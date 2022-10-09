Calum Scott wows at the London Palladium during his ‘Bridges’ World Tour

Calum Scott brought his ‘Bridges’ World Tour to London’s iconic Palladium on Thursday night.

Performing to a packed crowd, Scott showcased his impeccable vocals as he performed songs from his latest album ‘Bridges‘ live along with fan favourites from his career so far.

Following the show, Scott released a ‘Tour Diary’ video, showing him getting ready for the show and performing. There’s also footage of him meeting S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, who was in the audience.

Take a look at pictures from the show in our gallery below:

Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records Credit: Calum Scott / Capitol Records

The set list for the night was:

Rise I’ll Be There Cross Your Mind Need To Know Last Tears Biblical Flaws The Way You Loved Me Boys In The Street Bridges This Love Where Are You Now Run With Me If You Ever Changed Your Mind You Are The Reason Heaven Dancing On My Own

With the UK leg of the tour now over following Scott’s performance in Hull last night, the singer is heading off to Japan for a show in Tokyo on 18th October. The 2022 leg of the tour will end on 26th November in Johannesburg.

Calum Scott continues his ‘Bridges’ world tour. Tickets are on sale now at calumscott.com.