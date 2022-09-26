Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

The ‘Monarch’ TV show cast continue to release original music & iconic cover versions

New music continues to come from Country music TV drama ‘Monarch’

Published

Monarch TV Show
Credit: Fox TV
  • Arista Records/Monument Records and FOX Entertainment released the latest EP for Monarch, a drama about America’s leading family of country music, which reeled in over 10 million viewers across four linear telecasts during its premiere week.
  • Tanya Tucker will guest star on the episode this week, which will continue to air in its regular timeslot, Tuesday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
  • The new EP for the hit show includes an original track ‘God Knows’ performed by the cast, plus, an acoustic version of the track featuring Beth Ditto.
  • Also featured on the new EP is a cover of rapper Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ performed by the ‘Monarch’ cast and featuring Ditto and covers of Faith Hill’s ‘Breathe’ and Miranda Lambert’s “Kerosene,” both performed by the cast and featuring Anna Friel.
  • There is also a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind,” performed by the “MONARCH” cast featuring three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins. The songs were produced by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and series executive music producer Adam Anders and co-produced by Peer Åström.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 recap

Joe continued to look for answers as he grew closer to finding out who framed him.

6 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini

EF Country

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Subject to Change’ review

Fascinating album of pure Country joy and skilled Pop influences.

3 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 preview

Joe tries to convince those around him of the truth.

5 days ago
Beth Nielson Chapman Beth Nielson Chapman

EF Country

Interview: Beth Nielsen Chapman reflects on her career, the craft of writing and new album ‘Crazy Town’

We talk to the Hall of Famer about her new album, 'Crazy Town' and more.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you