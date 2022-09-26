The ‘Monarch’ TV show cast continue to release original music & iconic cover versions

- Arista Records/Monument Records and FOX Entertainment released the latest EP for Monarch, a drama about America’s leading family of country music, which reeled in over 10 million viewers across four linear telecasts during its premiere week.
- Tanya Tucker will guest star on the episode this week, which will continue to air in its regular timeslot, Tuesday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
- The new EP for the hit show includes an original track ‘God Knows’ performed by the cast, plus, an acoustic version of the track featuring Beth Ditto.
- Also featured on the new EP is a cover of rapper Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ performed by the ‘Monarch’ cast and featuring Ditto and covers of Faith Hill’s ‘Breathe’ and Miranda Lambert’s “Kerosene,” both performed by the cast and featuring Anna Friel.
- There is also a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind,” performed by the “MONARCH” cast featuring three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins. The songs were produced by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and series executive music producer Adam Anders and co-produced by Peer Åström.