‘Ridley’ episode 3 preview

The second episode of ‘Ridley‘ saw the retired singing detective (Adrian Dunbar) called in to assist once more. This time his expertise was needed in solving the murder of a woman found on the Pennines.

The woman’s body was buried in a shallow grave near a large wind turbine. A forensic examination revealed she was likely killed elsewhere by blunt force trauma. Other evidence led the investigation to The Palace Hotel where she had been an employee. A colleague named Elena had tried to track her down and received a text purportedly saying she was fine and had gone back home.

They knew her as Gabriela but the investigation took a twist when they discovered that wasn’t her real identity. She’d bought forged documents from a man at a local snooker club. The police couldn’t link him to the murder.

A local man named Kit McKellen (Zak Douglas) seemed to be taking an unusual interest in the case. He fancied himself as an Internet detective and took a shine to Ridley too. Ridley thought some of his ideas had merit and arranged for him to present his findings to the team.

It turned out that Gabriela was in a relationship with wind farm owner Harry Graylish. He appeared to be a person of interest but evidence linking him to the murder was suspicious. He also denied involvement and said he loved her.

Ridley again visited inmate Michael Flannery (Aidan McArdle) and their discussion helped identify the culprit. Ridley realised that the killer must be Kit and he confronted him alone. He was right and the police managed to arrest him without incident. He’d become obsessed with her but helped the police obtain her real identity.

Episode 3

After a chance encounter with jazz singer Eve Marbury, Ridley agrees to help find her brother, who has been missing for 40 years.

When a woman is found dead, dark secrets that have been buried for decades begin to emerge.

'Ridley' continues at 8pm Sunday 11th September on ITV.