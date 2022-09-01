Dolly Parton launches the ‘Doggy Parton’ range of dog accessories

Global icon, Dolly Parton, has announced the launch of ‘Doggy Parton’ – a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more, in partnership with SportPet Designs, that will feature a little “Dolly” inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’!

Doggy Parton is quite literally a “pet” project that is very near and dear to Dolly’s heart with part of the proceeds going to Willa B. Farms – a rescue that provides a loving home to displaced animals of all kinds. For more information on Willa B. Farms or to donate please visit: https://www.willabfarms.com/ .

“’Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” says Parton. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

Initially Doggy Parton products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon.com with more retailers to be announced later.

Doggy Parton Product Line Includes: