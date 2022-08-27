Steps hit number 1 with ‘The Platinum Collection’ and make chart history in the process

It’s been a closely fought battle all week but Steps came out on top as their ‘The Platinum Collection’ has topped the UK album charts.

The album, which topped the physical sales chart and was the most digitally downloaded album of the week, beat stiff competition from Manchester rapper Aitch and Queen of Pop Madonna.

Clinching the number 1 spot means that Steps are the first British mixed-gender group to have a Number 1 album in four consecutive decades. They are the fourth group to achieve this feat overall after The Rolling Stones, Stereophonics and ABBA.

The achievement is even sweeter given the band is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Commenting on hitting number 1, Steps – Claire, Faye, Lisa, H and Lee – said:

“We could NOT be more thrilled that our Platinum Collection is this week’s UK official #1 album! We have the best fans in the world, and this is all down to their incredible support. It’s unbelievable to think that we’ve now broken records, scoring four #1 albums across four consecutive decades! What a way to celebrate our 25th birthday”

Steps are one of the UK’s most successful pop acts of all-time. They have released seven studio albums, three greatest hits collections and sold thousands of tickets for their live shows.