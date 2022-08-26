‘The Suspect’ starts Monday on ITV – preview Episode 1

ITV’s new five-part drama ‘The Suspect‘ begins on Monday and it’s sure to be an addictive watch that’ll get the nation talking.

Starring Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra, the series is from the production company behind ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Vigil’.

Dr Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner) is a psychologist with a successful private practice and a published book to his name. He also has a loving wife and a young daughter, but a recent life-changing medical diagnosis has thrown him off-balance, and Joe is feeling reckless.

DI Vince Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) is jaded after years of solving the kind of crimes that don’t make the headlines. When a young woman is found murdered, the unusual manner of her death prompts Ruiz’s new partner, DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra), to suggest asking Joe for a professional opinion. They need to know what kind of person could commit a crime such as this.

Joe is shocked by the sight of the young woman’s body – is he just shaken by the brutality of the killing, or is there something he’s not telling the police?

‘The Suspect’ begins at 9pm Monday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

