‘Doctor Who: The Celestial Toymaker’ William Hartnell classic coming to vinyl

“We shall play endless games together, your brain against mine.” So speaks the Celestial Toymaker, memorably played by Michael Gough in the 1966 classic ‘Doctor Who’ serial ‘The Celestial Toymaker’. The mostly-missing title (only the fourth and final episode is known to exist and is held in the BBC archives) is the latest story from the original run to be released on vinyl by Demon Records.

When the TARDIS lands in the Celestial Toyroom, its occupants meet a new and deadly opponent. The Toymaker rules this ethereal kingdom, and he desires the Doctor, Steven and Dodo to become his perpetual playthings. While Steven and Dodo face a series of challenges posed by clowns, ballerinas and living playing cards, the Doctor is challenged to play the fiendish Trilogic Game against the Toymaker himself. His only hope of escape is to beat the powerful entity at his own game…

Presented across 2 x 140g ‘King & Queen’ red & blue coloured vinyl discs, ‘The Celestial Toymaker’ is narrated by Peter Purves, who plays companion Steven Taylor. It stars William Hartnell as the Doctor, Michael Gough as the Toymaker, with the late Jackie Lane as Dodo. The supporting cast including Carmen Silvera (‘Allo, ‘Allo), Campbell Singer and Peter Stephens. Incidental music is composed by Dudley Simpson, and the familiar strains of the Doctor Who theme are courtesy of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop.

The LPs are presented in a fully illustrated gatefold sleeve showing cast and credits, and inner bags featuring complete episode billings.

‘Doctor Who: The Celestial Toymaker’ starring William Hartnell as the First Doctor is released on September 30th and is available to pre-order now.