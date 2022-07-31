Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Burial

Film

‘Burial’ to receive September release following August FrightFest World Premiere

Tom Felton leads the WWII thriller.

Published

‘Burial’ will have its World Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest on Monday 29th August 2022 and will receive a digital release on 26th September courtesy of 101 Films.

From writer/director Ben Parker (‘The Chamber’), the film stars Dame Harriet Walter (‘Succession’), Tom Felton (‘Harry Potter’), Charlotte Vega (‘Wrong Turn’), Barry Ward (‘The Capture’) and Bill Milner (‘X-Men’).

The action-packed, battle-filled, blood-soaked saga sees a group of Russian soldiers tasked with trafficking the discovered remains of Adolf Hitler back to Stalin in Moscow.

London, Christmas Day. The home of an old woman (Harriet Walter), who watches the news of the collapse of The Soviet Union, is broken into by a violent neo-Nazi (David Alexander), hunting for evidence from WWII. But he gets a little more than he bargained for…

Flashback to May 1945, the last days of World War II, and the tale of the woman’s younger self. In this gripping, thrill-packed feature, we follow a small band of Soviet soldiers, led by intelligence officer Brana Vasilyeva (Charlotte Vega), who must find Hitler’s corpse and deliver it back to Moscow and Stalin, as proof of his death. En route, the unit is attacked by German ‘Wehrwolf’ partisans, who stalk the fighters with the ultimate mission to pick them off one-by-one.

Brana leads her determined surviving comrades in a last stand to ensure their ‘cargo’ doesn’t fall into the hands of those who would see it buried, to hide the truth forever. What ensues is a thrilling high-stakes mission.

This bloody, brutal but poignant thriller is rife with tension and action in a race to stop this important piece of history from being buried forever.

Watch the trailer for ‘Burial’ at the top of this article.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Teigen Gayse Teigen Gayse

EF Country

Premiere Exclusive: Teigen Gayse shares new video for ‘Messed Up’

Great video, great song. Go behind the scenes as Teigen talks all about it.

5 days ago
Brandy Clark Brandy Clark

EF Country

Interview: Brandy Clark reflects on her career & talks new ‘Art of the Storyteller’ tour

One of our generations best songwriters reflects on her career & looks forward to her new tour.

6 days ago
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Competitions

Win ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Blu-ray and Script bundles

The latest instalment is up for grabs.

6 days ago
Adele Adele

Music

Adele reschedules ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency for November and adds 8 dates

The dates have finally been rescheduled.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you