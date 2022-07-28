Connect with us

‘Samaritan’ coming to Prime Video in August – watch Sylvester Stallone in the trailer

The action icon leads the cast of the new film.

Published

Sylvester Stallone’s latest action flick ‘Samaritan’ is heading to Prime Video in August and the trailer has just been released.

The film stars Starring Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias. ‘Samaritan’ is directed by Julius Avery and written by Bragi F. Schut.

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

‘Samaritan’ will be available on Prime Video from 26th August 2022. Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

