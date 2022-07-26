Premiere Exclusive: Teigen Gayse shares new video for ‘Messed Up’

After picking up her first guitar at the age of 13, it wasn’t long before songwriting became a passion for Teigen Gayse. It was the ability to tell her own story, in her own words, that began Teigen’s love for country music. The desire to create pushed her to get an audio engineering degree before striking out on her own as a full-time musician. She continued to feed that passion with multiple trips to Nashville and co-writing with several industry veterans, including Brian Howes, Phil Barton, Patricia Conroy, David Thompson, Chris Buck, Jimmy Thow, Chrystal Leigh and Jordan Oorebeek, to name a few.

‘Messed Up’ comes across as a mix between Raelynn and Carly Pearce as Gayse channels her inner Coyotoe Ugly vibes on this fun, feisty video. “I had such a great time making the video for ‘Messed Up’ with my friends in Kelowna, BC,” Gayse shares, “We really wanted to keep the vibe fun and upbeat. Our Director, Kayla, was brilliant using the light and dark contrasts at Jacks where it was filmed. The venue was a great canvas for video!”

Credit: Teigen Gayse

We checked in with Teigen to talk to her about the video and other things.

The video looked fun to make – what was the inspirations behind it and was it a long shoot?

-Such a great question! When I met with the director I had a location and theme in mind. I wrote this song to be happy and uplifting, showing the playful side of being in love and how you can be messed up in a good way. I wanted the video to showcase that so I invited all of my friends to be part of this! It was like a party. The shoot took all day!

I can hear everything from Dolly to Raelynn to Carly Pearce in your sound. Who are your female inspirations when it comes to music?

I love Dolly – she is so inspiring! Other females who inspire me are Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, and the iconic Shania Twain.



When you go to the bar what are your favourite drinks?

Most recently I have been obsessed with Chocolate Martini’s and any drink with gin/eggwhite !

Her 2021 single “I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love Anymore” has almost 3 Million TikTok views to date, and took home the honour of Trending Track from Stingray Radio while hitting #43 on the Billboard Country Music charts, and amassing over 350,000 streams. An impressive feat for an independent artist, her follow up single “Blame the Wine” reached #46 on the Billboard charts and is currently on the rise.