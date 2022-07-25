Connect with us

Lauren Alaina signs record deal with Big Loud

The Country star has a new label home.

Published

Lauren Alaina signs to Big Loud
Credit: Chris Hornbuckle

Country star Lauren Alaina has a new label home after signing a record deal with independent label Big Loud Records.

“We feel like Lauren is absolutely one of the best vocalists, male or female, in this town,” Big Loud CEO/Partner Seth England shares with Billboard exclusively. “Certainly, she’s had success, but we humbly think she has barely scratched the surface of what we think we can do together. Lauren Alaina deserves to be, in my opinion, on the same pedestal as Carrie Underwood, and it’s our job to help her find that mode.” 

“I got a label that matches my personality: big, loud, and country,” Alaina shares with Billboard, calling her new partner her “dream label.” “I really want to tap into my country roots. I don’t think people remember like how Southern I am…I’m a country girl through and through.”                                                     

The deal comes following the release of Alaina’s last record ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World’ last September. Alaina currently can be heard on a cover of King Harvest’s ‘Dancin’ In The Moonlight’ with new label mate Chris Lane.

Alaina has forged a career outside of music too appearing on CBS’ ‘Beyond the Edge’ and ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’. She is a celebrity brand ambassador for Maurices, an artist ambassador for the CMA Foundation, an Amazon best-selling author, a Hallmark movie star, and a foundation-starting philanthropist. 

Alaina is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

