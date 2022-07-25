Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Securing Manufacturing Excellence Through Cobots

Collaborative robots have become a staple of modern manufacturing.

Published

Cobots
Credit: Unsplash

In today’s competitive world, you’re missing the goodies if you’re not on the cutting edge of innovation in your industry. By automating with collaborative robots (cobots), your company can be at the forefront of technology and reap the rewards from your business. Collaborative robots have become a staple of modern manufacturing, with applications in diverse fields such as the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. 

Cobots contribute immensely by working alongside human workers on assembly lines. They autonomously execute a task without human input when programmed accordingly. Many companies have realized this benefit and are now using cobots as part of their safety protocols. 

Characteristic Features and Functions of Collaborative Robots 

Cobots can perform tasks that require a high level of skill and precision, such as material handling, manipulation, and assembly. Ultimately, human operator doesn’t have to do as many tasks as they would with a traditional industrial robot. Collaborative robots can help with the following functions: 

Machine Tending 

As part of machine tending, cobots can perform tasks such as material handling and inspection that humans traditionally perform. As such, companies can reduce labor costs and improve the quality and efficiency of their production lines. 

Monitoring 

Cobots monitor production lines for quality issues or downtime affecting production output. The robots carry out data collection and troubleshooting when something goes wrong during production operations. As a result, the overall productivity levels on any given line or assembly area improve. 

Applications of Collaborative Robots in Various Industries 

Manufacturing 

Collaborative robots build products that require high levels of precision. Once programmed, collaborative robots perform specific tasks with great accuracy, allowing them to weld, paint, smooth, and assemble parts. Collaborative robots also help complete tasks that are too dangerous for human workers. For example, they handle jobs involving heavy lifting or working with hazardous materials like paint or caustic chemicals safely and efficiently. Thus workers can focus on their primary tasks while the robot performs tasks such as welding and painting at high speeds. 

Healthcare 

Collaborative robots can assist doctors during surgeries and provide rehabilitative therapy for stroke victims. Cobots act as medical assistants by taking blood pressure or temperature. They assist in surgery by holding instruments and as patient care robots who assist patients with exercise equipment. They also help people with physical disabilities perform daily tasks like walking up the stairs. 

Automotive Industry 

Collaborative robots in the automotive industry thrive on tasks that human workers may not handle quickly or accurately. For example, they help in assembly lines, where they thrive in welding or painting per predetermined plans. 

Construction 

Robots help build bridges, skyscrapers, and homes. Collaborative Robots in the construction sector perform dangerous or repetitive tasks, including welding and cutting metal, lifting heavy objects, and installing doors and windows. They can assemble houses faster than humans and efficiently handle heavy loads of concrete or steel. 

Aerospace Industry and Shipbuilding Industry 

Collaborative robots perform tasks such as painting and assembling aircraft fuselages. The shipbuilding industry uses collaborative robots to build ships and large structures. The robots handle tasks including welding steel plates, painting hulls, and installing equipment. In addition, they help with welding, painting, and general maintenance, including cleaning windows or replacing parts on a ship’s decking planks.

Automaton Benefits of Collaborative Robots in Production 

Collaborative Robots are an ideal solution for your business, especially when you need to perform repetitive tasks safely and efficiently. 

Accuracy and precision 

The accuracy and precision of collaborative robots increase productivity and produce better quality products. In addition, cobots are more accurate than humans and help decrease waste. 

Faster Production 

Collaborative robots don’t get tired, don’t make mistakes, and don’t need breaks or lunch breaks. In addition, since cobots can do multiple tasks simultaneously, they produce more parts in less time. That means less downtime while waiting for machine repairs or replacement. 

Quality End Result 

The precision of collaborative robots ensures that your product won’t be defective. Collaborative robots offer higher quality products due to their incredible speed and accuracy. With collaborative robots, workers can focus on higher-level tasks rather than depending on another person for their job functions. In addition, these machines work at faster speeds than human workers, which means they can complete more daily tasks without fatigue.

Easy Installation and Set Up 

Cobots require minimal training to install and operate, which means you don’t have to invest in expensive human training. The cobot technology is easy to install and set up because you do not need costly programming experience. You only adhere to the instructions provided by the manufacturer or supplier.

Flexible

Collaborative robots can quickly move into place each time a new part needs production or moves around the factory floor. As such, implementation of new processes is real-time since cobots are easily deployable to new production lines. 

Health and Safety

Collaborative robots provide a safe environment for workers by eliminating the need for dangerous tasks such as lifting heavy objects. They can improve safety by giving workers more time and space to work on tasks that require less skill. A collaborative robot uses sensors to detect objects and people in its workspace. If an object is in its path, it will stop to avoid it. If there is a person in its workspace, it will stop moving until the person moves out of the way.

Return on Investment 

Collaborative robots are cost-effective in terms of salaries or benefits, and you won’t have to buy expensive software or hardware. These robots come with everything you need to operate them right away. They can help your company save money on labor costs by reducing the time it takes employees to do repetitive tasks. When you use a collaborative robot, you can get items out faster, which means that you can produce more products efficiently. It also reduces the amount of material waste. 

Conclusion 

Collaborative Robots are the new game-changers in the manufacturing industry. They increase productivity, reduce the cost of labor and make products more affordable for the final consumer. Collaborative robots increase efficiency and reduce costs in manufacturing, while in healthcare applications, they can facilitate patient safety and quality of care.

Collaborative robots help people work more efficiently and productively by reducing errors and downtime caused by human error. Cobots are also valuable for education and training purposes, particularly useful for fields requiring repeatable tasks like manufacturing or logistics.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

6 days ago
Brooke Moriber Brooke Moriber

EF Country

Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Impactful, soaring ballad with Carly Pearce type vibes.

6 days ago
Shania Twain Shania Twain

EF Country

New Shania Twain documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ on Netflix with new song too

Netflix documentary coming July 26th with a new song to accompany it too.

5 days ago
Little Big Town Little Big Town

EF Country

Little Big Town announce details of new album ‘Mr Sun’

16 new songs on the way from acclaimed vocal group.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you