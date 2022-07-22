Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown releases new song ‘Grand’ from upcoming ‘Different Man’ album

Another look at new album ‘Different Man’ from this versatile artist.

Published

Kane Brown has treated fans to another new song from upcoming album, ‘Different Man’ which is released September 9th. ‘Grand’ is a an ode to everything Brown holds dear in life, his family, his friends and his fans. It’s a plea to keep things simple and enjoy what you have.

Ain’t life grand
Only ones I keep around me is my fam
No coincidence, it’s always been the plan
And I always keep it trilly with the fans
Oh, ain’t life grand
And I love a little whiskey in my hand
Make it disappear then reappear again
Matter fact I never want this life to end until the end

Kane Brown 'Grand'
Credit: Columbia Records

Proving he is one of the most versatile artists in the industry, ‘Grand’ is a different beast to current single ‘Like I Love Country Music’. It sees Brown experimenting with Pop sounds and snappy, lyrics backed by a melodic cadence and an R&B drumbeat. New album ‘Different Man’ is shaping up to be a groundbreaking release with Brown showing the industry just what a versatile artist he is.

Find out more details about ‘Different Man’ right here.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

6 days ago
Dreamland Dreamland

TV

Freema Agyeman and Lily Allen team up for Sky comedy ‘Dreamland’

The series is based on the 2018 short of the same name.

7 days ago
Ania-Magliano Ania-Magliano

Arts

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut: Ania Magliano Finds Speaking Her Truth is Funny And That It’s OK to Be Yourself

"It’s going to be an introduction to the whole vibe of my comedy – silly, surreal and honest."

6 days ago
Jonah Tolchin Jonah Tolchin

Music

Jonah Tolchin – ‘Lava Lamp’ review

Distorted guitars and psychedelic touches are the order of the day here.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you