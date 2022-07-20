Luke Evans to lead voice cast of Netflix’s ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’

Netflix has announced the voice cast and released two images for its upcoming animated retelling of ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’.

From Timeless Films and directed by Stephen Donnelly, the film features the voices of Luke Evans (Scrooge), Olivia Colman (Past), Jessie Buckley (Izabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicolas (Present), James Cosmo (Mr Fezziwig) and Jonathan Pryce (Jacob Marley).

Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios, and released by Netflix.

The CG animated spectacular features re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award and Grammy award–winner Leslie Bricusse (‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Superman’, ‘Home Alone’).

Credit: Netflix

With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.

Director Stephen Donnelly said, “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know ‘A Christmas Carol’ all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can’t wait to share this new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ will be released on Netflix in December.