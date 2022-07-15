‘Orphan: First Kill’ – Esther is back in trailer for terrifying prequel

2009 cult horror favourite ‘Orphan’ left us pretty traumatised so we’re glad to be sharing the news that Esther (Isabelle Furhman) is returning for prequel ‘Orphan: First Kill’.

Arriving in cinemas on 19th August 2022, courtesy of Signature Entertainment, ‘Orphan: First Kill’ also stars Julia Stiles (‘Dexter’) and Rossif Sutherland (‘Possessor’), and it’s directed by William Brent Bell (‘The Boy’) from a screenplay by David Coggeshall (‘The Haunting in Connecticut’), and story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (‘Aquaman’, ‘The Conjuring 2’ & ‘3’) and Alex Mace.

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit ‘Orphan’. Esther’s (Fuhrman) secret may be out but this time around there’s more to this psychotic young girl than meets the eye. Escaping from the psychiatric facility that housed her, Esther hides in plain sight by assuming the identity of a missing American child whose mother (Stiles) is matriarch to one of the wealthiest families in the United States.

Will Esther’s thirst for blood destroy the strong family ties or will she discover that even a mother will cross the line to protect her family?

Take a look at the key art below and watch the trailer at the top of this article: