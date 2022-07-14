Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Bruce Springsteen Announces 2023 UK Shows Including BST Hyde Park

Four huge shows announced for summer 203

Published

Bruce Springsteen
Credit: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced four UK dates on their 2023 international tour, which kicks off in the United States on 1st February. After their 14th April homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey, the tour heads to Europe from 28th April in Barcelona through to 25th July in Monza, Italy. The newly announced dates mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first UK shows since 5th June 2016 at Wembley Stadium. Tickets for these dates go on sale at 9am on Thursday 21st July 2022. 

30th May 2023          Edinburgh: BT Murrayfield Stadium – LiveNation.co.uk
16th June 2023         Birmingham: Villa Park – AXS.com
6th July 2023            London: BST Hyde Park – bsthydepark.com
8th July 2023            London: BST Hyde Park – bsthydepark.com

Bruce Springsteen
Credit: Brucespringsteen.net


European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Letter To You’ (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesiser; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jessica Lynn Jessica Lynn

EF Country

Interview: Jessica Lynn talks new music and her future plans

The Country singer-songwriter opens up about her upcoming album.

6 days ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album is released on vinyl with cassette on the way

Vinyl is available and cassette is on the way.

3 days ago
Grant Gilbert Grant Gilbert

EF Country

Grant Gilbert releases guitar-driven, anthemic new song ‘God and Everybody’

Melodic new love song with real summery vibes from rising artist.

6 days ago
Kenny Foster Kenny Foster

EF Country

Kenny Foster releases the Evocative, impactful new song ‘Copy, Paste, Repeat’

Evocative, impactful new song from one of our favourite Nashville artist / writers.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you