Bruce Springsteen Announces 2023 UK Shows Including BST Hyde Park

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced four UK dates on their 2023 international tour, which kicks off in the United States on 1st February. After their 14th April homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey, the tour heads to Europe from 28th April in Barcelona through to 25th July in Monza, Italy. The newly announced dates mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first UK shows since 5th June 2016 at Wembley Stadium. Tickets for these dates go on sale at 9am on Thursday 21st July 2022.

30th May 2023 Edinburgh: BT Murrayfield Stadium – LiveNation.co.uk

16th June 2023 Birmingham: Villa Park – AXS.com

6th July 2023 London: BST Hyde Park – bsthydepark.com

8th July 2023 London: BST Hyde Park – bsthydepark.com

Credit: Brucespringsteen.net





European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Letter To You’ (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesiser; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.