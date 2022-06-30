Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hocus Pocus 2

Film

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – the Sanderson Sisters are back in the new teaser trailer

A teaser poster has also been released for the sequel.

Published

The tease has begun for the eagerly awaited ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, which lands on Disney+ on 30th September 2022.

The sequel sees Better Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters. You can catch a first glimpse of them in the brand new teaser trailer, at the top of this article.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th Century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ also stars Doug Jones (‘The Shape of Water’), Whitney Peak (‘Gossip Girl’), Lilia Buckingham (‘Dirt’), Belisa Escobedo (‘American Horror Stories’), Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’), Tony Hale (‘Veep’), Sam Richardson (‘The Tomorrow War’, ‘Good Boys’), Juju Brener (‘Vanquish’), Froy Gutierrez (‘Teen Wolf’), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin’”), written by Jen D’Angelo (‘Happy Together’) and produced by Lynn Harris (‘King Richard’), with Adam Shankman (‘Disenchanted’), Ralph Winter (‘Hocus Pocus,’) and David Kirschner (‘Hocus Pocus’) serving as executive producers. 

Take a look at the teaser poster for the film below:

Hocus Pocus 2
Credit: Disney

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

EF Country

Eagles, BST Hyde Park, London live review

The legendary rock band celebrated their 50th anniversary in London yesterday.

3 days ago
Country Music Country Music

EF Country

Half Year Review: The best Country music albums & songs of 2022 so far

Here's our half-year report on the best of Country music in 2022 so far.

2 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore releases new song ‘Fire on Wheels’

Kip releases the first look at the songs from his new, upcoming project.

6 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Kacey Musgraves, Hampton Court Palace, London live review

The country star returns to the UK to play at Hampton Court Palace Festival.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you