Walter Presents: ‘Four Strangers’ to launch on Channel 4 in July

The series will kick off the Eastern European Season.

Published

Walter Presents: Four Strangers
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing Croatian thriller ‘Four Strangers’ to the UK as part of its Eastern European Season.

The series stars Toni Gojanovic, Iva Mihalic, Uliks Fehmiu, Tara Thaller, Marija Skaricic, Goran Bogdan. It was created by Marjan Alcevski and Danis Tanović, and directed by Tanović.

The series follows four ordinary but very different strangers after their lives become inexplicably entwined.

Four people from different backgrounds whose paths would never have otherwise crossed end up entangled after they find themselves present at an apparent murder. Vinka, a middle-class bank clerk; Haris, a successful architect; Blanka, a troubled teenage girl; and Kiki, about to lose his apartment because he is unemployed.

While dealing with the aftermath of the violence that they didn’t cause, but  were forced to resolve, they struggle to keep their lives together in a society that has ground them down; the beautiful but tough city of Zagreb.

Meanwhile inspector Kalić is trying to crack the murder case and finds evidence of various people present at the crime scene that she can’t link. As Kalić builds her case, the four strangers must also deal with the victim’s mobster father who is on his own quest for bloody vengeance…

Kiki is played by Toni Gojanovic who also stars in Channel 4’s hit thriller ‘Before We Die’.

Walter Presents: ‘Four Strangers’ will launch on Channel 4 at 11pm on 17th July 2022. The full boxset will be available on All 4 from Friday 15th July 2022.

