Kip Moore releases new song ‘Fire on Wheels’

Kip Moore today (June 24th) released the first song from his new, upcoming album due later in this year. ‘Fire on Wheels’ is a funky, retro-sounding, Bob Seger influenced rocker that tales a tale of a touring band.

‘We’ve been riding all night to bring the party to the people,’ Moore sings on a song that could very easily slot into his live set as a bona-fide concert opener.

Universal / Snakefarm

Moore debuted the track on TikTok a couple of days before its official release, raising a few eyebrows and fears of co-ordinated dances and bikini haul try-ons! Maybe that was just us? If ‘Fire on Wheels’ is anything to go by Moore’s upcoming new album will be a fiery, funky project – we can’t wait to hear more (every pun intended).