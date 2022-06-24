Gabrielle announces ’30 Years of Dreaming Tour’ for 2023

Gabrielle has announced the dates for her ’30 Years of Dreaming Tour’, which will take place in 2023.
The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough smash ‘Dreams’, which hit number one on its original release. Fans can expect to hear the song along with Gabrielle’s many hits including ‘Rise’, ‘Out of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.
Gabrielle says, “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing. I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”
Before the tour next year, Gabrielle will be performing at BST Hyde Park as a special guest to Adele for her shows on 1st and 2nd July 2022. Adele personally chose Gabrielle for both shows, in the process cementing their shared mutual admiration.
Gabrielle adds, “I’m so thrilled and proud to be part of what will be an incredible day, headlined by an artist I love and adore. Adele is a phenomenal singer songwriter and it is an honour to be asked to join her at British Summer Time.”
The dates are:
October 2023
6th – Guildford, G Live
7th – Plymouth, Pavilions
9th – Oxford, New Theatre
12th – Hull, City Hall
10th – Norwich, UEA
13th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
14th – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
16th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
17th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
19th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
20th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
21st – York, Barbican
23rd – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
24th – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
26th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
30th – Brighton, Dome
31st – London, Royal Albert Hall
November 2023
1st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Tickets for the 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023 go on general sale from 10am on Friday 8th July. They will be available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gabrielle.co.uk.