Gabrielle announces ’30 Years of Dreaming Tour’ for 2023

Gabrielle has announced the dates for her ’30 Years of Dreaming Tour’, which will take place in 2023.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough smash ‘Dreams’, which hit number one on its original release. Fans can expect to hear the song along with Gabrielle’s many hits including ‘Rise’, ‘Out of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.

Gabrielle says, “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing. I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

Before the tour next year, Gabrielle will be performing at BST Hyde Park as a special guest to Adele for her shows on 1st and 2nd July 2022. Adele personally chose Gabrielle for both shows, in the process cementing their shared mutual admiration.

Gabrielle adds, “I’m so thrilled and proud to be part of what will be an incredible day, headlined by an artist I love and adore. Adele is a phenomenal singer songwriter and it is an honour to be asked to join her at British Summer Time.”

The dates are:

October 2023

6th – Guildford, G Live

7th – Plymouth, Pavilions

9th – Oxford, New Theatre

12th – Hull, City Hall

10th – Norwich, UEA

13th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14th – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

16th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

17th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

20th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

21st – York, Barbican

23rd – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24th – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

26th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

30th – Brighton, Dome

31st – London, Royal Albert Hall

November 2023

1st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets for the 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023 go on general sale from 10am on Friday 8th July. They will be available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gabrielle.co.uk.