FKA Twigs

Music

FKA twigs debuts new single ‘Killer’

Take a listen to the acclaimed artist’s new song.

Published

FKA twigs has released her new single via Atlantic Record in the US and Young here in the UK.

Marking the start of a new era for the Grammy-nominated star, ‘Killer’ follows on from the mixtape ‘caprisongs’. ‘Killer’ was written by FKA twigs, Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost and Jonny Coffer, it was produced by FKA twigs and Jonny Coffer with additional production by El Guincho.

The track explores the inner turmoil of heartbreak and a love so deep it’s lethal.

FKA twigs explains: ‘“It’s dangerous to be a woman in love”- when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.’

Last Friday, FKA twigs unveiled an NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert including a stunning performance of ‘KILLER’.

Alongside releasing more music this year, FKA twigs will be starring alongside Bill Skarsgård in modern reimagining of the beloved character, ‘The Crow’, based on the original graphic novel by James O’Barr, directed by Rupert Sanders.

