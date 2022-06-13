Caitlyn Smith releases new single ‘Downtown Baby’

Caitlyn Smith has released new single ‘Downtown Baby’, one of the highlights of her recent album ‘High’.

The song is an upbeat gem that showcases Smith’s songwriting and vocal prowess. It has more than 4 million worldwide streams and has over 65 adds at Country Radio in the US.

The song arrives ahead of Smith’s return to the UK in October. The singer-songwriter was one of the breakout stars of this year’s C2C: Country to Country and she’ll be back for a run of headline shows during Country Music Week in October.

The dates are:

Tues 18 Oct: Manchester Deaf Institute

Weds 19 Oct: Glasgow Stereo

Thurs 20 Oct: London Islington Academy

Tickets are on sale from Thursday 16th June at 10am BST.

Last week in Nashville, Smith played five shows across CMA Fest, including spots at the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.