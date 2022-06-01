Steps to mark 25th Anniversary with release of ‘The Platinum Collection’

Steps have announced that they will release new greatest hits set ‘The Platinum Collection’ to mark their 25th anniversary.
The album arrives on 19th August 2022 via Sony Music. To mark the announcement, Steps have released their Platinum Megamix, which you can listen to now and we interviewed Claire and Lee about the album!
‘The Platinum Collection’ features the band’s greatest hits from 1997 to 2022 including their number ones ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Tragedy’ and ‘Stomp’. There are also hits from the band’s more recent albums ‘Tears on the Dancefloor‘, ‘What The Future Holds‘ and ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2‘.
Speaking of the Platinum Collection, Steps add: “We cannot believe this year marks our 25th anniversary! Someone recently mentioned that the latest era of Steps has actually now outlasted our original run which was a delightful surprise. This anniversary marks the perfect moment to take a look back at everything we’ve achieved as a band. We realised that we’ve released a full 3 new studio albums since our last Greatest Hits so it felt like time to combine all our hits on one package. We’ve recorded two brand-new tracks for the album and presto, ‘The Platinum Collection’ was born. It was such good fun listening back at 25 years of our songs and we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much we did”.
The Platinum Collection is available to pre-order now in various formats including Standard CD, Deluxe 2CD, Vinyl, Cassette and Digital. There will also be 5 very special solo editions, each with unique bonus tracks of the band’s favourite songs from across their career. To pre-order, visit www.OfficialSteps.lnk.to/PlatinumCollection.
‘The Platinum Collection’ track listing is:
Standard CD1/Vinyl/Cassette:
- Scared Of The Dark
- Deeper Shade of Blue
- One for Sorrow
- Heartbreak In This City w/ Michelle Visage
- Tragedy
- Love’s Got a Hold on My Heart
- What The Future Holds
- Last Thing on My Mind
- It’s the Way You Make Me Feel
- Stomp
- Something In Your Eyes
- Chain Reaction
- Story Of A Heart
- Summer of Love
- 5, 6, 7, 8
- Better the Devil You Know
- Neon Blue
- Better Best Forgotten
- Heartbeat
- Hard 2 Forget – NEW TRACK
- The Runner (Platinum Version) – NEW TRACK
Deluxe CD2:
- Here and Now
- The Slightest Touch
- After the Love Has Gone
- Say You’ll Be Mine
- Take Me For A Ride
- A Hundred Years of Winter
- Baby Don’t Dance
- Dancing With A Broken Heart
- Paradise Lost
- To The Beat of my Heart
- You’ll Be Sorry
- Words Are Not Enough
- Happy
- I Know Him So Well
- Just Like the First Time
- When I Said Goodbye
- Deeper Shade of Blue (Flashmob Remix) – UNRELEASED
- One for Sorrow (Steps 25 Revisited Mix) – UNRELEASED
- Stomp (Steps 25 Revisited Mix) – UNRELEASED
- Tragedy (Steps 25 Revisited Mix) – UNRELEASED
Steps are touring around the UK this Summer with dates on sale now. You can see them at the following dates:
June 2022
03 London Mighty Hoopla Brockwell Park
July 2022
02 Derbyshire Back 2 Festival Catton Park
09 Sunderland Kubix Festival Herrington Country Park
23 Cheshire Carfest North Bolesworth Estate
29 Milton Keynes Headline Show Campbell Park
30 Swindon Mfor Festival Lydiard Park
31 Hastings Headline Show The Oval
August 2022
06 Chelmsford Headline Show Chelmsford City Racecourse
27 Yorkshire Safari Nights Yorkshire Wildlife Park
28 Hampshire Carfest South Laverstoke Park Farm
September 2022
02 Stoke Trentham Live Trentham Gardens
09 Walton-on-thames Headline Show Apps Court Farm
25 Birmingham Birmingham Pride Smithfield Site
Tickets are on sale now from https://www.stepsofficial.co.uk/.