Steps to mark 25th Anniversary with release of ‘The Platinum Collection’

Steps have announced that they will release new greatest hits set ‘The Platinum Collection’ to mark their 25th anniversary.

The album arrives on 19th August 2022 via Sony Music. To mark the announcement, Steps have released their Platinum Megamix, which you can listen to now and we interviewed Claire and Lee about the album!

‘The Platinum Collection’ features the band’s greatest hits from 1997 to 2022 including their number ones ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Tragedy’ and ‘Stomp’. There are also hits from the band’s more recent albums ‘Tears on the Dancefloor‘, ‘What The Future Holds‘ and ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2‘.

Speaking of the Platinum Collection, Steps add: “We cannot believe this year marks our 25th anniversary! Someone recently mentioned that the latest era of Steps has actually now outlasted our original run which was a delightful surprise. This anniversary marks the perfect moment to take a look back at everything we’ve achieved as a band. We realised that we’ve released a full 3 new studio albums since our last Greatest Hits so it felt like time to combine all our hits on one package. We’ve recorded two brand-new tracks for the album and presto, ‘The Platinum Collection’ was born. It was such good fun listening back at 25 years of our songs and we hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane as much we did”.

The Platinum Collection is available to pre-order now in various formats including Standard CD, Deluxe 2CD, Vinyl, Cassette and Digital. There will also be 5 very special solo editions, each with unique bonus tracks of the band’s favourite songs from across their career. To pre-order, visit www.OfficialSteps.lnk.to/PlatinumCollection.

Credit: Sony Music

‘The Platinum Collection’ track listing is:

Standard CD1/Vinyl/Cassette:

Scared Of The Dark Deeper Shade of Blue One for Sorrow Heartbreak In This City w/ Michelle Visage Tragedy Love’s Got a Hold on My Heart What The Future Holds Last Thing on My Mind It’s the Way You Make Me Feel Stomp Something In Your Eyes Chain Reaction Story Of A Heart Summer of Love 5, 6, 7, 8 Better the Devil You Know Neon Blue Better Best Forgotten Heartbeat Hard 2 Forget – NEW TRACK The Runner (Platinum Version) – NEW TRACK

Deluxe CD2:

Here and Now The Slightest Touch After the Love Has Gone Say You’ll Be Mine Take Me For A Ride A Hundred Years of Winter Baby Don’t Dance Dancing With A Broken Heart Paradise Lost To The Beat of my Heart You’ll Be Sorry Words Are Not Enough Happy I Know Him So Well Just Like the First Time When I Said Goodbye Deeper Shade of Blue (Flashmob Remix) – UNRELEASED One for Sorrow (Steps 25 Revisited Mix) – UNRELEASED Stomp (Steps 25 Revisited Mix) – UNRELEASED Tragedy (Steps 25 Revisited Mix) – UNRELEASED

Steps are touring around the UK this Summer with dates on sale now. You can see them at the following dates:

June 2022

03 London Mighty Hoopla Brockwell Park

July 2022

02 Derbyshire Back 2 Festival Catton Park

09 Sunderland Kubix Festival Herrington Country Park

23 Cheshire Carfest North Bolesworth Estate

29 Milton Keynes Headline Show Campbell Park

30 Swindon Mfor Festival Lydiard Park

31 Hastings Headline Show The Oval

August 2022

06 Chelmsford Headline Show Chelmsford City Racecourse

27 Yorkshire Safari Nights Yorkshire Wildlife Park

28 Hampshire Carfest South Laverstoke Park Farm

September 2022

02 Stoke Trentham Live Trentham Gardens

09 Walton-on-thames Headline Show Apps Court Farm

25 Birmingham Birmingham Pride Smithfield Site

Tickets are on sale now from https://www.stepsofficial.co.uk/.