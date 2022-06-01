Connect with us

Licorice Pizza

Film

‘Licorice Pizza’ exclusive – watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the cast filming on the pinball set

See Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman behind-the-scenes.

Published

‘Licorice Pizza’ is coming to Blu-ray and DVD from Monday 6th June 2022 courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip for you.

The clip takes you inside one of the iconic filming sets in the movie, and all that went into it, featuring both main characters Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman).  There is also a montage of never-seen-before images from the filming of the movie.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (‘Boogie Nights’), ‘Licorice Pizza’ stars Alana Haim (from the band Haim), Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn (‘Mystic River’), Tom Waits (‘Seven Psychopaths’), Bradley Cooper (‘A Star is Born’) and Benny Safdie (‘Pieces of a Woman’)

‘Licorice Pizza’ is a timeless story of Alana Kane (Haim) and Gary Valentine (Hoffman) growing up, running around, and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

The film has been nominated for over 180 awards to-date including three Academy Awards, eight Critics Choice Awards, and a total of 22 Best Picture nominations.

‘Licorice Pizza’ is available to Download & Keep now and on Blu-ray and DVD from 6th June 2022.

