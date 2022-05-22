Connect with us

Where The Crawdads Sing

Film

‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ – watch the trailer now

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Harris Dickinson star.

Published

The trailer has been released for ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, the new film based on the novel by Delia Owens.

Directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community.

Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

The 3000 Pictures film is being produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ will be released in cinemas on 26th August 2022.

