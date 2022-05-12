Connect with us

Tyler Hubbard Announces the Release of New Lead Single ‘5 Foot 9’

Tyler Hubbard begins his post-Florida Georgia Line career.

Published

Tyler Hubbard 5 foot 9 Single
Credit: EMI Records / Universal

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard has been working on his solo project for over a year to much speculation and anticipation. After sharing previews of new music on his socials earlier this week, Hubbard revealed today the lead single ‘5 Foot 9’ comes out May 20 and impacts country radio May 23.

Pre-Save “5 Foot 9” HERE

Hubbard wrote “5 Foot 9” with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three) and Chase McGill, and co-produced the track with Jordan Schmidt. As he works towards his first solo album release, Hubbard shares, “Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist. It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career.”

Tyler Hubbard
Credit: EMi Records / Universal

We’re excited to hear how Tyler sounds in his post-Florida Georgia Line career. Fellow partner-in-crime Brian Kelley has been quick out the traps with the release of his ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ album and now the spotlight turns on T-Hub. Of course, we’ve already heard him on songs like ‘Undivided’ with Tim McGraw and ‘Death Row’ with Thomas Rhett but this will be the start of a whole new phase in his career.

