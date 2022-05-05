Lena Headey thriller ‘Nine Bullets’ coming to Digital and DVD in June

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey stars opposite Sam Worthington (‘Avatar’) in Signature Entertainment’s upcoming thriller ‘Nine Bullets’.

Written and directed by Gigi Gaston, the film promises an edge-of-your-seat thriller experience that should be perfect for a night in with a bucket of popcorn.

Gypsy Moon (Headey) is a novelist by day but when night falls she dances to earn her keep. However, when the family next door is brutally murdered Gypsy finds herself on the run from crime boss Jack (Worthington) and his thugs. Finding herself as protector to a young boy and his dog, the only survivors of the brutal attack, Gypsy realises she is the only thing that stands between them and their survival.

Signature Entertainment presents ‘Nine Bullets’ on Digital Platforms 6th June and DVD 13th June 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art below: