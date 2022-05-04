‘Marry Me’ and 4 other wedding films you need to see

‘Marry Me‘, the smash hit rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma, is heading to DVD and Blu-ray on 16th May 2022 and it got us thinking about other great wedding films you simply have to see.

In ‘Marry Me’ Lopez plays a pop superstar who impulsively marries a total stranger when she finds out her singer boyfriend is cheating on her.

Over the years there have been some amazing wedding themed films and we thought we’d pick four of our favourites to go alongside ‘Marry Me’. How many of these films have you seen?

1. ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (1997)

Julia Roberts headlining a rom-com is always a winner isn’t it? Following her success in the iconic ‘Pretty Woman’, Roberts headlined ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ opposite Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz, and the film tells the story of Jules (Roberts) a woman who makes a pact with her best friend Michael (Mulroney) that they’ll get married if they’re both still single by the time they reach 28. When Michael informs Jules he’s getting married, she realise she’s in love with him!

2. ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (1994)

One of the most iconic British rom-coms of all-time, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ made an international star of Hugh Grant. He played a bumbling singleton Charles who keeps bumping into the beautiful Carrie (Andie MacDowell) over the course of, as the title indicates, four weddings and a funeral. Do the pair fall in love and live happily ever after? Time for a rewatch surely.

3. ‘Wedding Crashers’ (2005)

One of the funniest films of the noughties, ‘Wedding Crashers’ stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as friends who go to weddings, uninvited, to ply their womanising charms on unwitting guests who have been swept away by the romantic mood of the day. It’s all fun and games for the pair of them until one of them finds he has fallen in love – which threatens to bring their hijinks to an end.

4. ‘Father of the Bride’ (1991)

We’re going right back to the start of the 90s for Steve Martin’s remake of Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor’s 1950 film of the same name. Martin plays a dad reluctant to give his eldest daughter’s hand away in marriage. The film was such a success that it spawned a sequel, and a place in our rom-com loving hearts.

5. ‘Marry Me’ (2022)

Jennifer Lopez plays Kat Valdez, half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). The pair are about to be wed in a ceremony that will be live-streamed. When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. Then she locks eyes with a stranger in the crowd – divorced high-school teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson)… and fate steps in.