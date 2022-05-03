Connect with us

Don't Worry Darling

Film

‘Don’t Worry Darling’: watch Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the nightmarish trailer for Olivia Wilde’s new film

There’s a lot to take in…

Published

The trailer has been released for Olivia Wilde’s new film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and it looks like the film is going to be a pretty insane watch.

Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine, the film is directed by Wilde and will be released in UK cinemas on 23rd September 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Details on the film are scant at the moment with only this short synopsis having been officially released:

A 1950s housewife (Pugh) living with her husband (Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

From the look of the trailer though, it appears the film is a fresh twist on ‘The Stepford Wives’ with plenty of sex thrown in for good measure. There are moments in the trailer that look absolutely mind-bending so it’s safe to say ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ isn’t going to be your usual big screen fare.

You can watch the trailer at the top of the article to see Pugh and Styles in action.

