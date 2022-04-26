Scott Mitchell to release ‘By Your Side: My Life Loving Barbara Windsor’ in October

Scott Mitchell, the husband of the late screen legend Dame Barbara Windsor, will release his book ‘By Your Side: My Life Loving Barbara Windsor’ on 13th October 2022 in hardback, ebook and audiobook via Seven Dials.

Windsor was a giant of the entertainment world, a tireless charity campaigner and a true national treasure. With a career that spanned stage and screen, she was in the public eye for more than half a century, first appearing on stage in 1950 at the age of 13 and remaining on TV until 2016, after more than 20 years in Albert Square as Peggy Mitchell.

In her mid-fifties Windsor finally found true happiness with her third husband, Scott Mitchell, who remained by her side for more than 27 years until she passed away in December 2020.

With this book Scott shares stories from their extraordinary life together. From the unlikely moment they met to the challenges they faced, and the highs and lows of a life shared in the limelight. For theirs was an incredibly passionate relationship, but also a turbulent one – and along with a life of love and laughter, together they endured the pressures of fame, drink and addiction, heartbreak and ultimately dementia with Scott becoming Windsor’s carer.

Weaving together an old-fashioned love story, a glittering life of showbiz and the true cost of dementia, ‘By Your Side’ is a treasure trove for all of us who grew up watching and loving Dame Barbara Windsor. From the madness and the mayhem, the glorious highs and devastating lows, to the fantastic fun she and Scott had along the way – this book promises an intimate, honest and incredibly personal account of a life spent loving Babs; a warm, colourful and heartfelt celebration of her rich, varied and remarkable life from the man who knew her best.

Vicky Eribo, Publisher of Seven Dials, said: ‘It is all too common to say someone is an inspiration or a national treasure, but in Barbara Windsor’s case there are no words more fitting. She is and will always be an absolute icon to the British public and I feel truly honoured to be working with Scott on this extraordinary celebration of their 27 years together. With dementia set to become the biggest health and care challenge facing the UK, Barbara and Scott’s story is also an incredibly important one to share and one we will be supporting with an enormous marketing and PR campaign this autumn.’

Scott Mitchell said: ‘I feel honoured to be given the chance of telling our story. It’s a very human story of two people who loved, adored and respected each other. We were best friends and, as corny as it sounds, true soul mates. On paper it should never have worked, however our love and friendship took on everything that came our way. And we had an incredible journey, eventually making each other the people we were meant to be.

‘To others, Barbara was an icon, a national treasure with a giggle and wiggle and a colourful past. To me, Bar was my wife, the lady who made up the other half of me. Looking back on 27 years of the most treasured times of my life, I realise how blessed I was to have shared my heart and time with the most extraordinary and unique lady. This book is who we were together. It’s honest and that’s what Barbara would have expected of me and always told me to do when the time came.’

‘By Your Side: My Life Loving Barbara Windsor’ is available to pre-order now.