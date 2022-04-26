Norwegian disaster thriller ‘The Burning Sea’ coming to Digital in May

‘The Burning Sea’ will be released on digital platforms on 30th May 2022 by Elysian Film Group Distribution.

Produced by the Norwegian based Fantefilm Fiksjon, the team behind the highly acclaimed ‘The Wave’ and ‘The Quake’, ‘The Burning Sea’ takes the company’s trademark tense and gripping take on the environmental disaster genre and pushes it to a whole new level.

The film is directed by John Andreas Andersen (‘The Quake’) and stars Kristine Kujath Thorp, Rolf Kristian Larsen, Anders Baasmo, Bjørn Floberg, Anneke von der Lippe, Ane Skumsvoll, Cengiz Al, and Nils Elias Olsen.

In 1969, the Norwegian government announces their discovery of one of the world’s largest oil fields in the neighbouring North Sea, launching a prosperous period of offshore drilling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fifty years later, the environmental consequences begin to manifest – a crack has opened on the ocean floor, causing a rig to collapse. A team of researchers, including submarine operator Sofia (Kristine Kujath Thorp), rushes in to search for the missing and assess the cause of the damage. But what they discover is that this is just the start of a possible apocalyptic catastrophe. As rigs are evacuated, Sofia’s partner Stian (Henrik Bjelland) becomes trapped in the depths of the sea, leaving Sofia to come to his rescue.

You can watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.