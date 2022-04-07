Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Morgan Wade Makes Her Opry Debut in Style

Rising star debuts at iconic Nashville venue

Published

Morgan Wade Opry Debut
Credit: Jace Kartye

Hot on the heels of her triumphant appearances at the C2C festival in London, Dublin and Glasgow last month (March 2022), Morgan Wade continues to impress and advance her career, this time by making her debut at Nashville’s iconic ‘Grand Ole Opry’.

“You hear about the Opry, you think about Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline… it’s where Johnny Cash met June Carter… but it’s not necessarily a place I’d put myself,” Wade still marvels. “And then all of sudden, I’m standing in the wings – and I’m about to walk out onstage.

Morgan Wade
Credit: Thirty Tigers

Joined on guitar by her co-producer Sadler Vaden (guitarist for Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit), Wade gave a heart-rending performance of Reckless’ Top 40 breakout “Wilder Days,” as well as fan favorite cuts “Matches & Metaphors” and “Take Me Away,” both songs that express a yearning to escape from deep inside.

“I can’t get over how nice everyone was to all of us,” wade says. “My whole family, friends from back home… the musicians who played with us, the staff and especially the fans who drove in from all over.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

2 days ago
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ review

Sonic must face his greatest challenge yet - Knuckles the Echidna - in this fun, family adventure.

7 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Fancy Hagood & Kacey Musgraves Discuss Her Career, Her Thoughts on Country Music & What Her Most Important song is

Massive in-depth look behind the scenes of Kacey's career.

7 days ago
Grammy Awards 2022 Grammy Awards 2022

EF Country

Your Country Music Grammy Award Winners for 2022

The Country Music Award Winners for 2022 Are...........

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you