Morgan Wade Makes Her Opry Debut in Style

Hot on the heels of her triumphant appearances at the C2C festival in London, Dublin and Glasgow last month (March 2022), Morgan Wade continues to impress and advance her career, this time by making her debut at Nashville’s iconic ‘Grand Ole Opry’.

“You hear about the Opry, you think about Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline… it’s where Johnny Cash met June Carter… but it’s not necessarily a place I’d put myself,” Wade still marvels. “And then all of sudden, I’m standing in the wings – and I’m about to walk out onstage. Credit: Thirty Tigers

Joined on guitar by her co-producer Sadler Vaden (guitarist for Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit), Wade gave a heart-rending performance of Reckless’ Top 40 breakout “Wilder Days,” as well as fan favorite cuts “Matches & Metaphors” and “Take Me Away,” both songs that express a yearning to escape from deep inside.

“I can’t get over how nice everyone was to all of us,” wade says. “My whole family, friends from back home… the musicians who played with us, the staff and especially the fans who drove in from all over.”