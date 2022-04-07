Little Big Town Announce the Release of New Single ‘Hell Yeah’

One of our favourite groups, Little Big Town, is releasing their latest single, “Hell Yeah,” on Monday, April 11. The song is the first single released by the ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band in two years and will be on their forthcoming 10th studio album. That evening, the band will also debut the song with a special performance on the CMT Music Awards.

Credit: Blair Getz Mezibov

“Phillip and I wrote this with Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder,” said LBT’s Jimi Westbrook. “I remember when Corey brought that hook in that day. He sang his idea and when he turned that phrase at the end of the chorus, we were all like ‘hell yeah!’ We always have a blast writing with those guys.”