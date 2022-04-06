Connect with us

The Railway Children Return

Film

‘The Railway Children Return’ arrives in cinemas in July – watch the trailer

Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter are among the cast.

Published

‘The Railway Children Return’ is set to arrive in UK cinemas on 15th July 2022 and the official trailer and poster have been released today.

Jenny Agutter resumes her role as Bobbie from the original ‘The Railway Children’ and is joined by Sheridan Smith (‘Cilla’), Tom Courtenay (’45 Years’) and John Bradley (‘Game of Thrones’).

The new generation of Railway Children are Beau Gadsdon (‘The Crown’), KJ Aikens, Eden Hamilton, Austin Haynes and Zac Cudby.

Inspired by one of the most beloved British family films of all time, ‘The Railway Children Return’ is an enchanting, moving and heart-warming adventure for a new generation.

1944 – As life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.

The Railway Children Return
Credit: Studiocanal

There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.

When the children discover injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.

‘The Railway Children Return’ is directed by Morgan Matthews (‘X+Y’) and it was shot in key locations in Yorkshire from the original film. The film was written by Danny Brocklehurst (‘Brassic’) and based on a treatment by Jemma Rodgers, who produces the film for STUDIOCANAL.

