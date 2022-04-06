Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Saint-Narcisse

Film

Bruce La Bruce’s ‘Saint-Narcisse’ is coming to cinemas this month

The film will get a DVD and digital release in May.

Published

Acclaimed director Bruce La Bruce’s new film ‘Saint-Narcisse’ is coming to UK cinemas on 22nd April 2022 with a DVD and digital release following on 2nd May.

Starring Felix-Antoine Duval, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Patrachuk and Andreas Apergis, the film was nominated for the Queer Lion award at Venice Film Festival.

22 year-old Dominic has a fetish… for himself. Nothing turns him on more than his own reflection and he spends much of his time taking Polaroid selfies. When his loving grandmother dies, he discovers a deep family secret: his lesbian mother didn’t die in childbirth, like he has been told, and he has a twin brother who was raised by a depraved priest in a remote monastery.

The power of destiny brings the two handsome, identical brothers back together. After being reunited with their mother, they are soon entangled in a strange web of sex, revenge and redemption.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Toronto-based La Bruce is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, photographer, and writer. After making his feature debut in 1991 with ‘No Skin Off My Ass’, he became and remains the enfant terrible of queer cinema with films such as ‘Hustler White’, ‘The Raspberry Reich’, ‘Gerontophilia’, and ‘Pierrot Lunaire’, which won the Teddy Award Special Jury Prize at the Berlinale in 2014. 

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett Talks New Album ‘Where We Started’ & Reveals His Love for the 1950s

TR brings stripped-back summer vibes on his new album.

6 days ago
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ review

Sonic must face his greatest challenge yet - Knuckles the Echidna - in this fun, family adventure.

6 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Fancy Hagood & Kacey Musgraves Discuss Her Career, Her Thoughts on Country Music & What Her Most Important song is

Massive in-depth look behind the scenes of Kacey's career.

6 days ago
Lauren Alaina Lauren Alaina

EF Country

Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Powerhouse vocalist begins the next phase of her career.

1 day ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you