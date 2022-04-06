Bruce La Bruce’s ‘Saint-Narcisse’ is coming to cinemas this month

Acclaimed director Bruce La Bruce’s new film ‘Saint-Narcisse’ is coming to UK cinemas on 22nd April 2022 with a DVD and digital release following on 2nd May.

Starring Felix-Antoine Duval, Tania Kontoyanni, Alexandra Patrachuk and Andreas Apergis, the film was nominated for the Queer Lion award at Venice Film Festival.

22 year-old Dominic has a fetish… for himself. Nothing turns him on more than his own reflection and he spends much of his time taking Polaroid selfies. When his loving grandmother dies, he discovers a deep family secret: his lesbian mother didn’t die in childbirth, like he has been told, and he has a twin brother who was raised by a depraved priest in a remote monastery.

The power of destiny brings the two handsome, identical brothers back together. After being reunited with their mother, they are soon entangled in a strange web of sex, revenge and redemption.

Toronto-based La Bruce is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, photographer, and writer. After making his feature debut in 1991 with ‘No Skin Off My Ass’, he became and remains the enfant terrible of queer cinema with films such as ‘Hustler White’, ‘The Raspberry Reich’, ‘Gerontophilia’, and ‘Pierrot Lunaire’, which won the Teddy Award Special Jury Prize at the Berlinale in 2014.