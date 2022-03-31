Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Y como es el (Backseat Driver)

Film

‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ to get an April release

The Spanish-language road movie unveils its trailer.

Published

‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ (Backseat Driver) will be released in cinemas on 22nd April 2022.

Starring Mauricio Ochmann, Omar Chaparro with Zuria Vega, Miguel Rodarte, Mauricio Barrientos “El Diablito” and Consuelo Duval, the film is directed by Ariel Winograd. It is based on the film ‘Driving With My Wife’s Lover’ by Kim Tae-Sik & Kim Jun-Han and the screenplay is written by Paul Fruchbom.

The synopsis for ‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ (Backseat Driver) is:

A mild-mannered man, Tomás, goes to Puerto Vallarta to confront the cab driver having an affair with his wife, only to end up driving back to Mexico City with him. Over the course of an eventful long-distance drive, a strange bond develops between the pair.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ (Backseat Driver) is produced by Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez, and executive produced by Omar Chaparro, Mauricio Ochmann, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Scott Parish, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Avelino Rodriguez, Jason Chae, Kim Tai-sik, and Kim Hyo-jeong.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

2 days ago
Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

6 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

7 days ago
Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo Aretha with Ray Bryant Combo

Music

Aretha Franklin – ‘Aretha with the Ray Bryant Combo’ vinyl review

The Queen of Soul's debut album has never sounded better.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you