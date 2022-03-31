‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ to get an April release

‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ (Backseat Driver) will be released in cinemas on 22nd April 2022.

Starring Mauricio Ochmann, Omar Chaparro with Zuria Vega, Miguel Rodarte, Mauricio Barrientos “El Diablito” and Consuelo Duval, the film is directed by Ariel Winograd. It is based on the film ‘Driving With My Wife’s Lover’ by Kim Tae-Sik & Kim Jun-Han and the screenplay is written by Paul Fruchbom.

The synopsis for ‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ (Backseat Driver) is:

A mild-mannered man, Tomás, goes to Puerto Vallarta to confront the cab driver having an affair with his wife, only to end up driving back to Mexico City with him. Over the course of an eventful long-distance drive, a strange bond develops between the pair.

‘¿Y Cómo es el?’ (Backseat Driver) is produced by Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez, and executive produced by Omar Chaparro, Mauricio Ochmann, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Scott Parish, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Avelino Rodriguez, Jason Chae, Kim Tai-sik, and Kim Hyo-jeong.