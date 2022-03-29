‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – new trailer and poster released for the upcoming sequel

‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ is so close to arriving in cinemas that we’re literally counting down the days.

Today a new poster and trailer has been released for the film, giving fans something to keep them sated until the film finally releases.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, and a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will arrive in cinemas on 25th May 2022. Take a look at the new poster below: