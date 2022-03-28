‘The Full Monty’ cast reunite for new limited Disney+ series

‘The Full Monty’ cast is back together for a new limited series based on the hit movie.

Almost twenty-five years on from the BAFTA-winning film, the limited series will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

The original cast returning includes Robert Carlyle (‘Trainspotting’) as Gaz, Mark Addy (‘Game of Thrones’) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (‘Before We Die’) as Jean, Hugo Speer (‘Britannia’) as Guy, Paul Barber (‘The Dumping Ground’) as Horse, Steve Huison (‘The Royle Family’) as Lomper, Wim Snape (‘The Beaker Girls’) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (‘Batman Begins’) as Gerald in this heartfelt and fiercely funny world of working-class heroes in the North of England.

The series will also introduce a whole new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The series also reunites the original film’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (‘Slumdog Millionaire’) and producer Uberto Pasolini (‘Nowhere Special’), co-commissioned by Disney+ and FX.

Simon Beaufoy, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer commented: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA, Disney added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

Production has commenced filming today in Sheffield and Manchester.

The original film ‘The Full Monty’ (1997) is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

The UK Original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.