Watch: Maluma teams up with Feid for ‘Mojando Asientos’

Colombian superstar Maluma has dropped new single ‘Mojando Asientos’ featuring Feid.

Available to stream and download now, the song launches with the music video directed by Maluma aka Juan Luis Londoño in his hometown Medellin, Colombia. The clip marks Maluma’s directorial debut and it’s the first produced by the singer through his Royaly Films production company, set up to support new creatives within the music, film and television, and commercial fields that are Latinos, especially those coming out of his country, Colombia.

‘Mojando Asientos’ was co-directed by Cesar ‘TES’ Pimienta and Rayner Alba ‘PHRAA’. Longtime collaborators, they are the first to join Royalty Films.

“I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists. Royalty Films has been a dream that we wanted to accomplish and now we have the expertise and in-house talent and I am happy to collab with TES and PHRAA who know me so well and believe in my vision,” Maluma expressed, adding “I am very thankful to all of the Directors that have worked with me in the past from whom I have learned so much and have been as inspiration Harold Jimenez from 36 Grados, Jessy Terrero, Mike Ho, Carlos Perez, Nuno Gómez y Fernando Lugo.”

‘Mojando Asientos’ was produced by The Rude Boyz and co-written by Maluma, Feid, Andrés Uribe Marín and The Rude Boyz. It will be part of Maluma’s next album to be released later this year.

Today also marks the launch of Maluma’s first fashion collection for men and women exclusively with Macy’s. ‘Royalty by Maluma’, designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, is an exploration of the musician’s lifelong admiration for the artistry, and magic of high fashion plus furthers his mission to bring indelible style to his community through accessible collections.

Maluma recently kicked off his Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2022 in Europe. Read our review of his electric show at The O2 in London.