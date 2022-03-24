Side Hustles you can do on your Phone

Most of the side hustles I discuss on this blog necessitate the use of a laptop computer and a reliable internet connection. That not everyone has a computer has surprised me as I meet more folks who want to work from home.

It’s also possible that they don’t always have access to a computer, especially now that so many students are attending virtual school.

You don’t even need a computer for any of these side hustles! With your smartphone, you have complete control.

Sell Stock Photos

It is possible to earn money selling stock images or stock video footage if you have a smartphone with a high-quality camera and an eye for photography. Smartphone images may be just as good as those taken with a DSLR from Canon if you know how to use the camera and know how to edit well. For a variety of reasons, people seek stock images.

Everyone who blogs uses either their own photographs or stock photos. Photo stock is a common tool for bloggers. Even though there are numerous free stock picture sites, premium stock photo services remain popular.

Online Casino Games

Although many would argue that switch games are there to make you lose money, if done responsibly and with knowledge, one can easily win a fair amount of money. Such an activity can also be very enjoyable as since these are games, you are having fun while also getting in the chance of winning some good cash.

There are many live casinos to choose from, and each one of them offer many games such as live lightning roulette, live poker and many more. It is recommended to choose the most online casino that suits you, so as to ensure a reliable and enjoyable gameplay.

Proofreading and Editing

While writing from a phone isn’t ideal, editing and proofreading from a phone isn’t as challenging. If you don’t have a computer, you’ll have a hard time doing this task, thus you’ll need a computer as soon as possible.

It’s not only bloggers and website owners that want proofreaders and editors; college students and even some workers have this requirement as well. Anyone who needs assistance with editing should keep a watch out for your services; you never know who could need them!

Find Jobs for People

There are a lot of individuals seeking work right now. Regardless of whether they’re searching for a part-time job or a full-time one, they might use some assistance! Reviewing resumes, looking through job postings, assisting job seekers with their applications, and more are all things you may do for money.

Pay a flat fee, or charge a deposit and then collect the remaining fee if the applicant accepts your employment offer. It’s better if you have a variety of clientele for this employment. Searching through job postings, contacting possible companies, and the like take a lot of time. Scaling that process and executing the same duties for numerous individuals—say, 10 people in the same industry—doesn’t increase your time, but it does raise your compensation.

Sell Clothes n Stuff

Sites like Poshmark and Depop, along with ebay and Facebook Marketplace, are awesome opportunities to unload your gently used clothes – and other items. You can even sell services on some sites, such as tarot card readings.

Get creative with building a brand. Pick up clothes from thrift stores and resell them for a profit. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, upcycle the clothes into something new!

Either way, at the end of the day you will have fun with this side hustle and you’ll make money… and that’s what it’s all about.