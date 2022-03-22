Why is Microgaming increasingly so popular in 2022?

Microgaming is an award-winning online gaming software company that offers experiences to sites worldwide. The company is based in the Isle of Man but has a global influence on online gaming. Each year, Microgaming releases new games and each set of releases creates a significant buzz in the industry. While not a universally known brand, Microgaming is a significant player in software creation and has risen in popularity thanks to some of the best releases, such as those based on the TV programme ‘Game of Thrones’ and the iconic character Lara Croft.

The question of why the company is increasingly popular is an interesting one, and let’s explore some possible answers.

Great titles and crisp graphics

There is no doubt that the primary reason Microgaming is dominant is the focus on quality. Corralling the right partnerships with media companies means that they can release titles that carry brand power. When releasing games linked to television, film or popular culture, the games already have a hold on the marketplace. The collaborations between the company and studios worldwide offer a great deal of credibility.

However, the company do not lean too heavily on these titles, and they also ensure the graphics and gameplay are of the highest standard. While early titles might have been basic, the company has invested heavily in visual and audio experiences for the user in recent years.

Bringing games to the mobile

Microgaming has also pioneered online games on the go via a mobile device. These online game experiences were largely designed for the desktop or laptop and limited to people playing from a fixed location. Microgaming has always been at the forefront of innovation and has anticipated that the user will want to play on the go.

Recognising the user’s experience on a mobile phone is completely different means that they didn’t rely on mobile-friendly but went for mobile native games, which used the phone’s features much better. Websites like OlyBet focus highly on offering excellent mobile friendly experiences for their users.

Regular releases

The software company is famous for releasing between two and five games every month. There is a constant stream of fresh content from the software creator, which keeps the brand fresh and relevant. They are also dominating companies who cannot keep to the same production schedule by constantly innovating.

While other software companies are rising to prominence, such as Playtech and Neteller, Microgaming has used this competition to innovate and consider different markets for the online game.

Why 2022 might be so different

2022 might be a standout year because long time CEO John Coleman is being replaced by Andrew Clucas. Early signs are that Clucas is using Japanese influenced graphics and gameplay in the new releases for 2022. A new marketing director in Julie Allison will also shake things up for the iGaming company. She is looking to expand the grip of Microgaming on the internet gaming sector.

Summary

Online gaming will only grow as the smartphone market matures and everyone lives through their devices. Microgaming has always been at the front of the queue to maximise changes in tech, and 2022 is unlikely to offer anything different.