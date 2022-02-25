‘The Ipcress File’ coming to ITV in March – watch a preview

‘The Ipcress File’, based on the classic Len Deighton novel, has been adapted into a 6-part TV series arriving on ITV on Sunday 6th March at 9pm ITV.

Adapted by John Hodge and directed by James Watkins, the series is produced by Altitude Television for ITV. It stars Joe Cole (‘Gangs of London’, ‘Peaky Blinders’), as the iconic spy Harry Palmer, alongside Lucy Boynton (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’), BAFTA award winning actor Tom Hollander (‘The Night Manager’, ‘Bird Box’) and Ashley Thomas (‘Them’, ‘Top Boy’, ‘Salvation’).

‘The Ipcress File’ is a cinematic rollercoaster of twists and turns set in the 1960s amid the highly charged atmosphere of the Cold War as it rages between the West and East.

Harry Palmer is a British army sergeant on the make in Berlin. In this newly partitioned city, a sharp working-class young man with sophisticated tastes can make a lot of money. Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry’s varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up with him and it all comes crashing to a halt. Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away. But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File.

Harry’s links to the man suspected of kidnapping a missing British nuclear scientist result in him being conscripted for a dangerous undercover mission that takes him from The Beatles’ London to the Berlin Wall, from the back alleys of Beirut to the white-hot sands of a nuclear atoll in the Pacific.

Also joining the cast and playing significant roles are Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (‘Dublin Murders’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’) as General Cathcart, Joshua James as Chico (‘Industry’, ‘Life’, ‘Absentia’) and David Dencik (‘McMafia’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Chernobyl’) as Colonel Stok.

‘The Ipcress File’ was made on location in Liverpool with funding and support from Liverpool Film Office through its Liverpool City Region Production Fund.