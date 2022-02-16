‘Fresh’ starring Sebastian Stan coming to Disney+ in March

The trailer has been released for Searchlight Pictures’ Sundance hit ‘Fresh’, which is coming to Disney+ under the Star banner on 4th March 2022.

The Legendary Entertainment film is directed by Mimi Cave and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (‘Normal People’) and Sebastian Stan (‘Captain America’). Penned by Lauryn Kahn, the evocative thriller was produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick under their Hyperobject Industries banner, with Maeve Cullinane as co-producer.

‘Fresh’ follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Jojo T. Gibbs (‘Twenties’), Charlotte Le Bon (‘Anthropoid’), Andrea Bang (‘Luce’), and Dayo Okeniyi (‘Runner Runner’) round out the cast.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.