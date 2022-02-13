Jennifer Lopez – as ‘Marry Me’ hits cinemas we look at her 10 biggest box office hits

Jennifer Lopez is making a bid to revive the rom-com with her hugely entertaining new film 'Marry Me', which sees JLo starring alongside Columbian superstar Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman.

You can find out what we thought of the movie by reading our review.

To celebrate the release of 'Marry Me', and its incredible soundtrack, we're taking a look at Lopez's biggest box office hits so far. We're sure there's some surprises in there and there's a few films that didn't make the Top 10 that surprised us (we're looking at you 'The Wedding Planner'.

10. The Cell (2000) – $104 million Music video director Tarsem Singh was behind 2000 psychological thriller ‘The Cell’, which starred Lopez as F.B.I. Agent Catherine Deane. In the film Catherine used experimental technology to enter the mind of a comatose serial killer in order to locate his latest kidnap victim. Lopez is brilliant and it was further proof after ‘Out of Sight’ that she could tackle dramatic roles impressively.