‘Strictly Come Dancing’ – The Professionals UK tour taking place in April and May 2022

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ – The Professionals UK Tour will return this year in April and May it has been confirmed.

The 36-date tour opens on 28th April at Salford’s Lowry Theatre and will work its way around the country finishing on 30th May at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima;Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; current South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington.

Jason Gilkison said: “We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour. These much loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing. Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed.”

The full dates for the tour are:

28 April Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm

29 April Salford: The Lowry 2.30pm & 7.30pm

30 April Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm

01 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm

03 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

04 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

05 May Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

06 May Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm

07 May Sheffield: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

08 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

10 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm

11 May Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm

12 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 7.30pm

13 May London: Palladium 7.30pm

14 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

15 May Brighton: Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

17 May Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm

18 May Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm

19 May Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm

20 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm

21 May Oxford: New Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

22 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm

24 May Leeds: First Direct Arena 7.30pm

25 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

26 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

28 May Glasgow: Armadillo 7.30pm

29 May Edinburgh: Festival Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

30 May Aberdeen: P&J Arena 7.30pm

Tickets are on sale now from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.