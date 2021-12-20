‘Pam & Tommy’ coming to Disney+ in February

Limited series ‘Pam & Tommy’ will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

Sitting under the Star banner, the show will release three episodes with additional episodes arriving weekly.

The series, based on a true scandal revolving around a sex tape made by actress Pamela Anderson and her then husband rock star Tommy Lee, features an all-star cast including Lily James (‘Yesterday’), Sebastian Stan (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), Nick Offerman (‘Parks and Recreation’), Taylor Schilling (‘Orange is the New Black’) and Seth Rogen (‘Long Shot’).

“Pam & Tommy” is executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee at Point Grey, and Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug at Annapurna.

The series is written by executive producers Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and directed by executive producer Craig Gillespie. Dylan Sellers, Dave Franco, Chip Vucelich and Sarah Gubbins also serve as executive producers.