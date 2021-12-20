Brothers Osborne to release ‘Skeletons’ Deluxe Edition in January

Brothers Osborne will release a Deluxe Edition of their latest album ‘Skeletons’ on 21st January 2022.

The new edition of the album will feature the new tracks ‘Headstone’ and ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’ along with the single ‘Younger Me’.

‘Headstone’ is produced by Jay Joyce while ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’ was recorded at John Osborne’s home studio and co-produced by the duo and, with Willie Nelson’s personal blessing, uses elements of ‘On the Road Again’.

The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year performed ‘Younger Me’ at this year’s CMA Awards and TJ prefaced the performance by sharing, “for many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it’d be and I’d dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here.”

Credit: EMI Records Nashville

The track list for ‘Skeletons Deluxe’ is:

1. Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)

2. All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

3. All the Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)

4. I’m Not for Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)

5. Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)

6. Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)

7. High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)

8. Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)

9. Dead Man’s Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)

10. Make It a Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)

11. Hatin’ Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)

12. Old Man’s Boots (John Osborne)

13. Younger Me (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

14. Headstone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

15. Midnight Rider’s Prayer (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Paul Moak, Willie Nelson)