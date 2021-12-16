Connect with us

‘Introducing Nashville’ and Spotlight Stage artists announced for C2C 2022

Morgan Wade, Tiera and Priscilla Block are among the artists announced.

Published

Morgan Wade
Credit: David McClister

The countdown to C2C: Country to Country 2022 is officially on and the artists taking part in ‘Introducing Nashville’ and the Spotlight Stages have been revealed.

Morgan Wade, Tiera and Priscilla Block will take to the mainstage as part of the Country Music Association’s international series ‘Introducing Nashville’.

‘Introducing Nashville’ takes Nashville-style songwriter rounds across the globe, with artists taking the stage together in an acoustic line-up to share the stories behind their songs. This line-up of incredibly talented artists is a great representation and a true cross section of what is coming out of Music City right now. 

Country to Country 2022 is has also confirmed the Spotlight Stage is returning to London presenting some of the brightest upcoming artists including BRELAND, Brittney Spencer, Callie Twisselman, Callista Clark, Seaforth, Tenille Arts and Tenille Townes with more to be announced.

Situated in London and Glasgow’s main arena, the Spotlight Stage hosts performances in between main artist sets. Many of the biggest new acts winning fans on American country radio and supporting major tours play the Spotlight Stage, giving fans the chance to see stripped back performances from some incredible up and coming talent.

Headlining next year’s festival are country music superstars Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert. Also making their return next year are multiple CMA Award winners and nominees Kip Moore, Brett Young, and Ashley McBryde alongside Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Flatland Cavalry, Runaway June and Hailey Whitters who all make their main stage debuts.

Tickets are available from:

